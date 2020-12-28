Ronald Koeman grateful for Lionel Messi support in transitional season for Barca

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is grateful to Lionel Messi for endorsing his appointment and praising his impact even though they are enduring their worst start to a season in 33 years.

Messi said a young team were growing under the Dutchman as they bid to improve on their current fifth place in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

“I’m not sure if it makes me more calm but I’m grateful because he’s a very important player to this club and in the world of football, so anyone would be happy for him to speak well about them,” Koeman told a news conference on Monday.

“But I feel the same way, I’m trying to get the team to move forward. It’s a transitional year with lots of changes but he’s still a very important part of this team and if he can help us improve more for the rest of this season we can be happy.”

Messi, who is heading into the final six months of his contract with Barca, will miss Tuesday’s home game against Eibar due to an ankle injury but should be fit to face Huesca on Jan. 3.