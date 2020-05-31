Ronaldo snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his five favourite players

CAPE TOWN – Brazilian legend Ronaldo caused a stir when he named his favourite five players to watch and failed to mention his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo crowned Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as his “number one”, and included others such as Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

“Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar,” said the two-time World Cup winner.

“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course Mbappe,” he said.

Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France in 2018 at the age of 19 has drawn a lot of comparisons with Ronaldo, but the legendary former Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker said it was difficult to compare players.