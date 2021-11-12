Sergio Aguero considers retirement after heart problems – media reports
Share this article:
Barcelona – Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire after he complained of chest pains in a match on October 30, according to media reports.
The Argentine international received medical assistance on the pitch during a 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga and had to be taken to hospital. He was initially ruled out for three months following cardiac evaluation but it now appears his condition more complicated and retirement is one option being considered.
The 33-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City in July.
He has made five appearances in all competitions so far, scoring one goal, after starting the season with a calf problem.
Reuters