Spain court drops Vinicius racism case due to lack of evidence

A Spanish court on Tuesday dropped a lawsuit over alleged racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior during a La Liga match last year against Osasuna due to a lack of evidence. During Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Osasuna at the club's El Sadar stadium in the northern city of Pamplona on February 18, 2023, someone from the crowd was heard on camera shouting racial insults at Vinicius, who is black.

“From the actions that occurred, it is clear that the facts could constitute a crime, but there is not enough data to know the identity of the perpetrators,” the Pamplona court handling the case said in a statement. Vinicius, who has repeatedly been targeted with racial slurs in Spain, has become a leader in the fight against racism in Spanish football. Spanish prosecutors are seeking four-year jail terms for four men arrested on suspicion of hanging a dummy of the Brazilian international from a Madrid bridge ahead of a Real Madrid match against Atletico Madrid in January 2023.

Vinicius. 23, also complained of racist abuse at Valencia's Mestalla stadium in May, earning worldwide support after he faced off with a supporter he said had verbally abused him in the stands. He testified before a Spanish court in October by videoconference as part of an investigation into the alleged abuse in Valencia.