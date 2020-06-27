Struggling Espanyol sack coach for third time this season

BARCELONA – Struggling Espanyol said on Saturday they have sacked coach Abelardo Fernandez, the third manager they have dispensed with this season, as they fight to extend their 26-year stay in La Liga.

Fernandez was appointed in December after David Gallego and Pablo Machin were each dismissed, but despite a positive start since play resumed following a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Real Betis proved the last straw.

"Espanyol announce that Abelardo Fernandez has been relieved of his duties as first team coach," the Barcelona club said in a statement.

"This decision has been taken due to the team's recent performances and with the clear aim of keeping the club in the top flight."

The club added in a later statement that sporting director Francisco Rufete would take charge of the team for the remainder of the season. His first game is a daunting home fixture on Sunday against La Liga leaders Real Madrid.