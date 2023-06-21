Independent Online
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Toni Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for extra season

German midfielder Toni Kroos has agreed to extend his contract to stay with Real Madrid until the end of next season, the Spanish club said on Wednesday

FILE - German midfielder Toni Kroos has agreed to extend his contract to stay with Real Madrid until the end of next season, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. Photo: Juan Medina/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Madrid — Toni Kroos has agreed an extension to his contract and will stay at Real Madrid next season, the Spanish giants announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old midfielder's previous deal was due to run out at the end of June but he will now stay for a 10th campaign at Madrid.

Kroos has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles since joining Real from Bayern Munich in 2014, when he also won the World Cup with Germany.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously said he expected Kroos and fellow veteran midfielder Luka Modric, 37, to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

Madrid signed English teenager Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last week for more than €100 million ($108 million), adding to their midfield options which already include Fede Valverde and French youngsters Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

AFP

