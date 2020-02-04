BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid's injury crisis has deepened with Kieran Trippier set to miss up to a month after undergoing groin surgery on Tuesday.
The English defender had missed three league games with a groin strain, which did not heal while he was resting.
"Our right-back had been feeling pain and initially followed a conservative treatment," said Atletico in a statement. "As the discomfort did not fully disappear, the club's medical services decided to perform surgery on the player."
[📋] @trippier2 on Tuesday underwent surgery to treat the pubalgia he’s been suffering in recent weeks.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 4, 2020
➡ https://t.co/MZfpRDkz8a