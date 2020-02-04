Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Isco during the Spanish Super Cup Final in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid's injury crisis has deepened with Kieran Trippier set to miss up to a month after undergoing groin surgery on Tuesday.

The English defender had missed three league games with a groin strain, which did not heal while he was resting.