BARCELONA - Quique Setien is more used to navigating his way through a field of cows rather than taking centre stage on one of the world's most famous pitches but the new Barcelona coach has pledged to bring an uncompromising attacking style of play to the Catalans.
Since he has spent most of his coaching career in Spain's lower leagues, no one would blame Setien if he felt rather nervous at the prospect of taking charge of a team overflowing with some of the world's most expensive footballing talent.
But Setien is eager to prove that his modest coaching past will not stop him from making his mark with the Spanish champions and at Camp Nou.
"Yesterday I was walking next to cows in my village and today I was at Barcelona's training ground coaching the best players in the world," said the 61-year-old, who takes over from Ernesto Valverde and has signed a contract until June 2022.
"This is an enormous club and it'll never get better than this. I would never have imagined being here even in my wildest dreams so I want to show my gratitude for being given this chance and convey my excitement for taking on this challenge."