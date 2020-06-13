Wonderkid Ansu Fati is not for sale, Barcelona tell Man United
CAPE TOWN – Barcelona chiefs have denied reports that Manchester United had an £89 million offer for teenage wonderkid Ansu Fati rejected.
Fati is one of the hottest properties in European football, and has been earnmarked by the club to take over from Lionel Messi once he hangs up his boots.
Such is the belief about Fati’s potential that Messi himself has agreed to take the Guinea-Bissau-born Spanish youth international under his wing.
According to reports, United were keen to test the Spanish club’s resolve with a massive offer for the player, but Barcelona have said there was no bid from United.
“For us, there’s no story with Ansu. We have never spoken about selling him,” Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana told Spanish outlet Sport.
“We won’t use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team,” he said.
The 17-year-old became the second youngest ever player to play for Barcelona and has an impressive breakthrough season since making his first team debut in August last year. He’s scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
IOL Sport