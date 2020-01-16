BARCELONA - Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez says he turned down the opportunity to coach the club because it came too soon in his career.
Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday and appointed Quique Setien, but first offered the position to Al Sadd coach Xavi.
"Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona when (sporting director) Eric Abidal and (CEO) Oscar Grau were here but I didn't accept it, mainly because it's too soon to coach Barcelona," said Xavi.
💪 @QSetien and Barça DNA pic.twitter.com/bl2mmQKGLe— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2020