ISTANBUL – Zinedine Zidane has admitted that constant speculation about his future as Real Madrid coach has been bothering him in the build up to Tuesday's Champions League Group A game against Galatasaray.
Real landed in Istanbul reeling from a shock 1-0 defeat to Real Mallorca, their first loss in La Liga this season which allowed Barcelona to take over at the top of the standings.
Just as when his side were humbled 3-0 by Paris St Germain in the Champions League last month, the latest domestic defeat has led to suggestions in the Spanish media that Zidane's job is at risk and Jose Mourinho could be in line to replace him.
"I won't say that I'm not bothered by (the speculation), it does bother me, but all I can do is give everything and think positively," Zidane, who has won three Champions League titles as Real coach, told a news conference on Monday.
"What has happened is in the past and in football everything you have done gets forgotten quickly, it's what you do in the present that matters."