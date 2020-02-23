VALENCIA – Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is a serious doubt for his side's Champions League last-16 first leg game at home to Manchester City and next week's 'Clasico' with Barcelona after hurting his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Levante.
Hazard had been kept out of action for almost three months by an ankle injury and was making only his second appearance since his return, but he hobbled off midway through the second half and was seen wearing an ice pack on his right foot.
"I think it's a knock to the same area where he suffered his last injury and it does not look good," Zidane told reporters.
Hazard is Real's joint-record signing but has struggled with injuries since his 100-million-euro ($108.43 million) move from Chelsea last June, missing the start of the campaign with a muscle problem before hurting his ankle against Paris St Germain on Nov. 26.
Real, who have lifted a record 13 European Cups, play against Premier League champions City on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu and then face another crucial game on Sunday at home to Barcelona.