Liverpool are through to the final of the club World Cup. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

DOHA – Substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the Club World Cup, where they will play Brazil's Flamengo. 🤩 B O B B Y 🤩#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/V6QRs77imS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019

Jurgen Klopp's side took a 12th-minute lead when Mohamed Salah split the Monterrey defence with a clever reverse pass which Naby Keita raced on to and confidently slotted home.

The lead, however, lasted only two minutes as Liverpool's defence failed to deal effectively with a high ball into the box. A shot from Jesus Gallardo was blocked, but the ball fell to Rogelio Funes Mori who fired home to make it 1-1.