ROME - Lazio went third in the Italian Serie A on Sunday thanks to a 4-2 defeat of promoted Lecce marked by a Joaquin Correa brace and a goal from top striker Ciro Immobile.
The Romans, now on 24 points from 12 games, are ahead on goal difference over Cagliari, who earlier crushed visiting Fiorentina 5-2.
Lazio's initial pressure led to Correa's opener, with the visitors levelling before half-time from Gianluca Lapadula.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put Lazio back in front on 62 minutes, and after Lecce's Khouma Babacar had a penalty saved Immobile converted from the spot on 78 minutes, beefing up his tally to 14 goals.
Correa netted his second and Lazio's fourth before Andrea La Mantia's second for the guests.