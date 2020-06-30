Lazio moves within 1 point of lead ahead of Juventus game

ROME – Lazio provisionally moved back within one point of the Serie A lead with a 2-1 comeback win at Torino on Tuesday.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo scored second-half goals to cancel out an early penalty from Andrea Bellotti.

Chasing its first Italian league title in two decades, Lazio trailed eight-time defending champion Juventus by one point ahead of the Bianconeri’s game at relegation-threatened Genoa later.

A handball from Immobile led to Bellotti’s penalty and means the striker will miss Saturday’s game against AC Milan with a suspension.

But Immobile made up for his error with an expert finish shortly after the break to raise his total to 29 goals in 29 games -- on pace to break Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A record of 36 goals in 2015-16.