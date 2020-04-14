Leading Italian health official casts doubt on quick Serie A restart

ROME – A leading Italian health official says he does not see how Serie A, which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could resume in the next few weeks.

Italy football federation (FIGC) head Gabriele Gravina said on Saturday he hoped teams could begin training in May - provided players tested negative for the new coronavirus - with the first games possibly coming at the end of that month.

However, Giovanni Rezza, director of infectious diseases at the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), disagreed.

"If I had to give a technical report, it would not be favourable," he told reporters. "Football is a contact sport with a risk of transmission."

"They have proposed a close monitoring of the players with almost daily tests, although, honestly, to me that seems to be stretching things a little. And we are almost into May already."