US Championship team Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Friday announced the signing of George Lebese, pictured here in the colours of Supersport. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – George Lebese has finally found a club. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player, who was released by Masandawana last September, was on Friday announced as the latest signing by US Championship team Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Since his release by Sundowns, the midfielder has been struggling to find a football home in South Africa.

Although the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are bottom of the Western Conference in the second-tier of American football, it does allow Lebese an opportunity to get his career back on track, an opportunity the US club is well aware of.

In a statement on the club’s website, Switchbacks head coach Alan Koch said: "George is a player that we are incredibly excited about. He is in need of a fresh opportunity after many years of success in the South African Premier League. We look forward to supporting him and helping get his confidence back."