George Lebese pictured during his time at Supersport United. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

George Lebese remains on the sidelines as he looks for a club and the search hasn't been easy. He was released from his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns in August and remains clubless.

Speaking to Robert Marawa during an interview on MarawaTV Lebese shared how he is struggling to find a new club and how there is a misconception he wants big wages.

Great show Themba👍🏿 ey its really sad what's happening to George Lebese 😢 I hope he finds a team very soon.



"From what I heard, there is this illusion that I am asking for big money. I am expensive, I don't know about that. Since being free (agent) from my side I thought that was going to be, not as hard as it is right now to find myself in the field again. Now I am sitting at home and I am training and I am hoping, and I am hoping but nothing is coming."

Lebese says he is also looking to move overseas but that hasn't materalised yet.





"There has been a couple of people contacting me but for me it's been like, promises, nothing solid."





He is currently without an agent.





