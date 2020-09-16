Leyton Orient book League Cup clash with Spurs and shirt sponsor Kane

BENGALURU - Leyton Orient could come up against a familiar face and the sponsor of their playing kit in Harry Kane in the third round of the League Cup after Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle earned them a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

England striker Kane, who made his senior debut with east London side Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season from Spurs, said in May he would sponsor the League Two (fourth tier) club's kit for the 2020-21 campaign.

Orient's home shirt displays a thank you message to healthcare workers on the frontline battling the Covid-19 pandemic while the away and third kits carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity.

Kane said 10% of the proceeds of each shirt sale would be passed to that charity.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton said he was delighted to secure a third-round match with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham next week after Danny Johnson's injury-time winner helped them come from 2-0 down to seal victory.