FILE - Lille's Victor Osimhen. Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

PARIS – Lille snatched a 2-0 win at Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday to boost their Champions League hopes as they moved level on points with third-placed Stade Rennes. Victor Osimhen and Renato Sanches scored either side of the break to put Lille on 40 points from 24 games, behind Rennes on goal difference.

Lille's stay in the top three of Ligue 1 depends on the result between Rennes and neighbours Brest who face each other on Saturday.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine lob and the goal was awarded after a VAR review ruled that the Nigerian was not offside.

The visitors doubled the tally 15 minutes from time when Sanches found the back of the net with a low shot from just inside the box.