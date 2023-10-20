Lindelani beat Ramatlaohle to reach Sasol League National Championship final

The third time was indeed a lucky charm for Lindelani Ladies as they ‘hobbled’ into the Sasol League National Championships final on Friday. Lindelani beat Ramatlaohle 3-0 in the semi-final to set a date with the University of Fort Hare (UFH) in the final at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Lindelani’s goals were scored by Nomfundo Xulu, Lungelo Msweli and Mbalenhle Tenzall as they dusted off the misfortunes of the past to reach the promised land. By virtue of their qualification, the two teams also secured promotion to the Super League next season, the top-flight division of women’s football in the country. And having secured the all-important promotion, one of the two teams will not only secure the title and country’s bragging but a cheque of R200 000 as well.

Lindelani will be the favourites for the title though. Not only did they reach the final in their third attempt in a row, but they did that under difficult situations. The KZN-based side had most of their regulars (at least five) nursing injuries in this tournament, resulting in most — if not all — playing with heavily strapped legs. At first, those injuries seemed as though they’d result in another heartbreak for Lindelani as they lost the first game to the same UFH on Wednesday one.

But these ladies are made of sterner stuff — they tore up the script to thrash both Royal Wizards 5-1 and what-was tournament favourites Ramatlaohle. With two of their injured players needing serious medical attention after their hard-fought win over Wizards, Nqobile Biyela says they embodied an old military motto. “It was easy, because we felt that when one or three players were injured, it was going to be very difficult for us,” the Lindelani goalkeeper said.

“But because we all wanted this, we embodied that sosha life empini (a soldier dies on the battlefield) we played with blood, sweat and tears and got to the final.” And having overcome a lot of adversaries to reach the final coach Nkosinathi Vilakazi says he’ll allow his players to go out there and enjoy themselves. “A lot of people say the final is a cherry on top. But for me (after this brave fight and challenges) this (the semi-final win) is the cherry on top,” Vilakazi explained.