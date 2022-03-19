Lionel Messi to miss Monaco game with the flu

Paris — Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.
The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.
Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.
AFP
Messi has has had fleeting moments of brilliance at PSG
PSG fans jeer Messi and Neymar after Champions League exit
WATCH: GOAT meets GOAT as Brady watches Ronaldo defy age logic
Madrid’s Benzema playing second fiddle of Cristiano Ronaldo no more
Old dogs Real Madrid ’alive’ after old habits die hard for PSG
WATCH: Mbappe leaves Messi in the shade helping PSG to late win over Real Madrid