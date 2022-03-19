Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, March 19, 2022

Lionel Messi to miss Monaco game with the flu

FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. Photo: Alain Jocard/AFP

Published 46m ago

Paris — Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.

The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.

Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.

AFP

