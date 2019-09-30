Liverpool are blaming the FA after they fielded an ineligible player in the League Cup against MK Dons. Photo: Leila Coker/AP Photo

Liverpool have become embroiled in a row with the FA as they battle to avoid being expelled from the Carabao Cup for fielding an ineligible player in last week’s win over MK Dons.

Sources with experience of the EFL’s disciplinary process have told Sportsmail that in ordinary circumstances expulsion from the competition is the standard sanction for using a player who isn’t eligible, but Liverpool are understood to be pinning the blame on the FA in the hope of being given a lesser punishment.

Liverpool contend they applied for an international transfer certificate for Pedro Chirivella when he returned to Anfield from a loan spell in Spain with Extremadura last summer, but the 22-year-old had not received clearance when he came off the bench for the final 27 minutes of Liverpool’s third-round victory on Wednesday. The club are blaming the FA for the administrative oversight as they first sought clearance for Chirivella in July, which they will use in mitigation to try to prevent being thrown out of the competition.

The FA’s position is that it is the responsibility of the clubs to make sure all their players are eligible to play.