England's Jordan Henderson during training. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

LONDON - England will conclude their successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in Kosovo without Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez, the Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Saturday. Midfielder Henderson "arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared," according the FA while defender Gomez "sustained a knock in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel."

England qualified for the Euros with a 7-0 romp over Montenegro on Thursday and are guaranteed to win Group A.

Henderson did not play on Thursday but Gomez was used as a substitute and was booed by his own fans at Wembley after being involved in an altercation with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling when the squad met up earlier in the week.

Sterling was left out of the team for that match by manager Gareth Southgate but will travel to Pristina for Monday's game.