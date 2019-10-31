LIVERPOOL – Anfield debutant Curtis Jones scored the winning spot-kick as Liverpool beat Arsenal on penalties after an astonishing 5-5 draw to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old kept his cool in front of the Kop to send Liverpool through after the hosts has trailed 3-1, 4-2 and 5-4 before a stoppage-time equaliser by Divock Origi.
On a crazy evening it had appeared as though Joe Willock's screamer had earned Arsenal victory, but Liverpool proved irrepressible as their barnstorming season continued.
Both Juergen Klopp and Unai Emery changed their entire lineups from the weekend's Premier League action.
Liverpool took the lead in the sixth minute as Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi scored a comical own goal.