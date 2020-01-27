LONDON – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says none of his first team players will be involved in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town because they will be on a mid-season break.
The Reds surrendered a two-goal lead on Sunday with Shrewsbury substitute Jason Cummings scoring both goals to force a replay at Anfield, which will be played on February 4.
Klopp has decided "it will be the kids who play" and the German coach won't be present either with youth team manager Neil Critchley taking charge.
"I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break, which means we will not be there," said Klopp.
"You cannot deal with us like nobody cares about it. I know that it's not very popular but that's the way I see it.