LONDON – The English Football Association is to investigate complaints about offensive chants that were made during Manchester United's Women's Super League clash against Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village.
British media reported that Liverpool flagged up the chants from a section of United home fans in a post-match report to the FA on Saturday.
The FA said it was aware of the situation and looking into the matter.
There were concerns over the "always the victims, it's never your fault" chant – an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster – and other anti-Scouse chants and songs relating to "rats" and "robbers".
Around 2,800 fans were present for the first WSL meeting between the two clubs, with United winning 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem.