CAIRO – Mohamed Salah's potential involvement for his country in the Tokyo Olympic Games will be a decision for the player and his club Liverpool, Egypt's Olympic coach told Reuters on Wednesday.
Media reports on Salah's inclusion in a provisional 50-man squad led to speculation that Liverpool could be without Salah for the start of the next Premier League season.
But Egyptian Olympic team coach Shawky Gharib said they could not force the player to be involved.
“Salah's participation with the Pharaohs team in Tokyo is a decision to be taken only by Salah, his club Liverpool and his coach Juergen Klopp,” he said.
“We cannot force Salah to participate with us because FIFA regulations do not compel him to participate.”