Liverpool’s Salah in Egypt squad for Afcon qualifiers

JOHANNESBURG – Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah headlines the 26-player Egypt squad to face Togo in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Cairo on Saturday.

After a poor start that saw Egypt gathering just two points from as many games in their Afcon qualifying campaign, the record seven-time champions are hoping to bounce back this weekend before facing Togo again three days later in Lomé.

Salah returned to the squad that included five abroad-based players – Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Hassan, Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, Olympiacos striker Ahmed Hassan and Saudi Arabia’s Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazy.

There was a debut recall for ENPPI striker Mohamed Sherif. On loan from giants Al Ahly, Sherif had a season to remember netting 14 goals in Egyptian Premier League to finish as second top scorer, three behind Pharaohs skipper Abdullah El Said.

Egypt had a surprising 1-1 home draw with Kenya, before an even more unexpected goalless stalemate with Comoros last year. They lie third in Group G behind Comoros (four points) and Kenya (two points), while Togo trail the pack with a single point.