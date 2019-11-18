BERLIN – Germany coach Joachim Loew will use their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday to try out various game plans with an eye on next year's tournament as the team have already qualified.
The Germans, who beat Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to book their ticket for Euro 2020, will secure top spot in the group with a win.
Loew, however, looks more interested in giving some players more time on the pitch with an eye on the next six months of preparation for the tournament.
"It will certainly be the case where I will make one or two changes," Loew told reporters on Monday when asked whether the group win or the chance to test some young players was important on Tuesday.
"To give some players the chance to play. I still want to see some players, give them the trust and the space they may need. Next year we have two matches in March. We can use it (the game) to try things out."