LOOK: Benni McCarthy rocked by death of long-time friend AKA

Johannesburg - South African football legend Benni McCarthy has expressed his shock following the death of multiple award-winning artist Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes. The Hip Hop artist was gunned down alongside his friend and bodyguard Tebello Motsoane outside a nightclub in Durban on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cape Town-born duo were friends and collaborated on one of McCarthy’s forays into the music industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benni McCarthy (@bennimac17)

“I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kieran Forbes, My condolences to Kieran's family and little girl. RIP Young Kid,” wrote McCarthy on his Instagram account. The pair were first spotted together on one of AKA's most famous songs ‘Jealousy’ in 2014 and had continued to show support for each other for nearly a decade.

Story continues below Advertisement

Forbes and McCarthy also shared a mutual love for English football giants Manchester United, where McCarthy is currently a part of the technical team. Other football legends and clubs like Teko Modise and Kaizer Chiefs echoed the sentiments of McCarthy

Story continues below Advertisement

“You are undoubtedly one of S.A.‘s best artists. We will always remember you as a Khosi 4 Life. May your soul Rest In Peace SuperMega and may our prayers bring comfort to your family and loved ones. We will miss your contribution to the entertainment industry,” wrote Amakhosi on their social media account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaizer Chiefs Football Club (@kcfcofficial)