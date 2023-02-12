LOOK: Benni McCarthy rocked by death of long-time friend AKA

Johannesburg - South African football legend Benni McCarthy has expressed his shock following the death of multiple award-winning artist Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes.
The Hip Hop artist was gunned down alongside his friend and bodyguard Tebello Motsoane outside a nightclub in Durban on Friday.
The Cape Town-born duo were friends and collaborated on one of McCarthy’s forays into the music industry.
LOOK: Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes wore his heart on his sleeve when it came to Manchester United
Our World Cup preparations are inadequate - Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana
Cape Town City coach Tinkler wary of 'Maduka Ball' in Royal AM clash
Orlando Pirates beat minnows All Stars to advance in Nedbank Cup
Sundowns, Esperance win narrowly amid goal scarcity
Flamengo beat Percy Tau’s Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place
“I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kieran Forbes, My condolences to Kieran's family and little girl. RIP Young Kid,” wrote McCarthy on his Instagram account.
The pair were first spotted together on one of AKA's most famous songs ‘Jealousy’ in 2014 and had continued to show support for each other for nearly a decade.
Forbes and McCarthy also shared a mutual love for English football giants Manchester United, where McCarthy is currently a part of the technical team.
Other football legends and clubs like Teko Modise and Kaizer Chiefs echoed the sentiments of McCarthy
“You are undoubtedly one of S.A.‘s best artists. We will always remember you as a Khosi 4 Life. May your soul Rest In Peace SuperMega and may our prayers bring comfort to your family and loved ones. We will miss your contribution to the entertainment industry,” wrote Amakhosi on their social media account.
IOL Sport