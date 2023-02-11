LOOK: Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes wore his heart on his sleeve when it came to Manchester United

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns and other football fans have paid tribute to late South African rapper and staunch Manchester United fan Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes AKA, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban in the late hours of Friday evening, was a known for his love of football and his love affair with the Red Devils. AKA had a tattoo of English Premier League giants Manchester United, and often put his betting slips in social media, backing his team to win matches while also sharing a lot of banter with the fans of the beautiful game.

The 35-year-old entertainer recently put a whooping amount R10 000 on the Red Devils to beat rivals Arsenal and won close to R27 000 from his bet. THEY DIDNT BELIEVE IN US … BUT ERIK TEN HAAAAG DID!!!! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/u8KFMKCafe — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2022 AKA, though, was not always lucky. So much so that he lost around R10 000 when United were thrashed 6-3 by bitter rivals Manchester City. Ok, locked and loaded. Let’s go. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/mdfUdAxRz4 — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2022 Having been booked to entertain at local matches as well, Sundowns also sent their condolences to both his family and friends after hearing of his death.

ALSO READ: Rapper AKA shot dead on Florida Road, Durban “The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, and the entire Yellow Nation would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes,” the club said on their social media platforms. The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff and the entire Yellow Nation would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. pic.twitter.com/RgbIp3Hozn — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 11, 2023 AKA also played in a celebrity soccer match last July and fellow rapper Siyabonga 'Big Zulu' Nene took to his social media platform to remember the day he shared the pitch with the late superstar.

