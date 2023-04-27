LOOK: Safa and Le Coq release Bafana, Banyana new kit alternate

Johannesburg - Safa and technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif celebrated Freedom Day in style, releasing the national teams’ new alternate kit. After being on the receiving end of criticism for the national teams’ dull regalia last year, Le Coq searched for improved designs, including accepting submissions from the public.

Lwazi Ngcungama won the competition, with his submissions including a design that had a similar jersey to the one Bafana wore when they won their first and only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996. France sportswear Le Coq, though, has named that design, which will be used as an alternate jersey, the Legacy Jersey. All kits have been modified to meet the Fifa and Caf requirements.

Happy Freedom Day Mzansi 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Alternate Kit dropped. Introducing the all new in Legacy Jersey.



Soft launch 07:00 am. 28/04/2023. 🚀

Set your clocks to see more 👀⏱️#Lecoqsportifza #safa #lcsport #shareyourlcs #banyana #bafana #collection #launch #freedomday pic.twitter.com/VHSfy0P04P — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 27, 2023 And to celebrate the South Africa’s Freedom Day, Le Coq unveiled the Legacy Jersey using Banyana Banyana players, who posed with the raised fist symbol to commemorate the day, as models. Banyana are set to be one of the country’s flag bearers in major competitions this year as they’ll represent the nation in the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand from July.

Having qualified for the finals due to winning the Women’s Afcon – for the first time ever last year – coach Desiree Ellis’ team are expected to improve from their first World Cup finals appearance in 2019 when they crashed out in the group stage after losing all three games.

Their quest to reach the knockout stage this year will also be cut out for them, though, as they are in Group H alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina who are all ranked in the top 30 in the world. But having learnt lessons from the finals in France, Ellis believes if they hit the top gear from the first game – against the second ranked Sweden on July 23 – then they’d set themselves a good pathway in their quest to reach the last 16. Meanwhile, Safa and Le Coq are set to launch all their new kits – including both the home and away jerseys – on Friday, April 28, at 7am.