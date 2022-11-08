LOOK: US, Wales to make life uneasy for England at World Cup

Cape Town - The 2022 World Cup starts in 12 days, and starting this week Independent Media will break down each group, and the contenders most likely to progress to the knockout stages. Today, Herman Gibbs takes a look at Group B.

Story continues below Advertisement

ENGLAND England are the favourites in this group, but things could become tricky should they battle against the United States and neighbours Wales. As Euro 2020 finalists, the Three Lions are on the right track and now their thoughts are turning towards breaking their trophy drought - 1966 is the only time England have won the World Cup. In the run-up to Qatar, England’s form has not been entirely convincing, but they should be strong enough to advance beyond the group stage.

Gareth Southgate has guided the team to at least the last four in each of his two major tournaments as manager, and that experience will be invaluable. IRAN Iran are the decided underdogs of the group.

Story continues below Advertisement

Team Melli have made five World Cup appearances and each time, they were knocked out at the group stage. That will likely happen again in Qatar. In Russia, four years ago, they caused a stir in their opening game against Morocco by recording a rare World Cup twin hanks to an injury-time own-goal. The experienced Carlos Queiroz will be at the helm and his objective will be to spring an element of surprise with each outing, particularly in their opener when they face group favourites England. November 20, 2022 -- The FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar (the first time it’s been held in the Middle East), with 32 teams competing to be crowned World Champions. Group B includes England, Iran, U.S. and Wales. Graphic shows preview of Group B at FIFA World Cup 2022, with details of matchday dates and previous head-to-head records. UNITED STATES

Story continues below Advertisement

The United States were not too convincing in the qualifying rounds, and squad players have reportedly not enjoyed regular game time. The Americans will be fielding a youthful team packed with potential and will be considered England’s biggest threat in the group. The team is on the comeback trail in Qatar after missing out on Russia in 2018. The Stars and Stripes’ preferred style of play requires pace and a sound passing game, and it might suit their young players. Many of the USA’s players ply their trade in Europe at some of the biggest clubs.

This could prove a big plus for coach Gregg Berhalter’s team, who won’t mind the underdogs’ tag. WALES Wales have finally managed to make it to a World Cup, 64 years after their debut appearance.