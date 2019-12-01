FILE - Germany head coach Joachim Low. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/EPA

BUCHAREST – Germany coach Joachim Low is banking on a new football euphoria taking over the country in the build-up to Euro 2020 Munich group games against World Cup winners France and reigning champions Portugal. "I think the excitement rises and the anticipation will increase," Low told dpa in Bucharest on Sunday. "The enthusiasm brims over a bit. People look forward to such a group."

The draw, held the previous evening at the Romexpo conference centre in the Romanian capital, effectively fired the starting pistol to the championships in dramatic fashion.

Low, 59, said he personally had "growing anticipation" for what will be his seventh major tournament in charge of Germany. After the high of lifting the 2014 World Cup, Germany are looking to bounce back from a group stage exit in Russia four years later.

The fourth team in Group F will be known only after the play-offs are concluded late March.