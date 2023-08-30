Luis Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital after hunger strike over kiss, says local priest

The mother of the Spanish Soccer Federation's beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said. Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted. Meanwhile, acting Equality Minister Irene Montero said that Spanish society must break a "pact of silence" and stop normalising sexist behaviour and support women brave enough to speak out when it happens. Montero said in an interview with Reuters she hoped the furore created by Rubiales' kiss on the mouth of World Cup winner Hermoso — which she says was non-consensual — will serve as a point of inflection in the fight against sexism in Spain.

Rubiales is facing a chorus of voices calling for his resignation and has been temporarily suspended by FIFA for his behaviour when players were being handed their medals after defeating England in the World Cup final on August 20 in Sydney. "Spain is a feminist society in which sexism still exists, but it is determined to end sexism," Montero said. "We are sending the correct message to the world, that sexism is over." Montero said sport in Spain is structurally sexist and she expressed disappointment that Spain's male football players have largely stayed silent about the incident while the entire women's football team has said it will not play while Rubiales refuses to resign.

"I think it has become evident that feminism is also a task for men," she said, while acknowledging that support for Hermoso showed that the majority of Spanish men condemn sexist behaviour. "Perhaps it would have been desirable for this pact of silence to be broken with more force and forcefulness. But I think it has begun to crack and that is a very important step," she said. Rubiales has accused his critics of "false feminism".

Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed Hermoso and kissed her on the lips. However, the case will be closed if Hermoso does not file a formal complaint.