Lunga Sokhela to share knowledge at World Football Summit

DURBAN - Boasting 13 years of experience as an administrator of PSL side AmaZulu, Lunga Sokhela will be part of the World Football Summit Africa gathering at the two-day event next Tuesday and Wednesday at Durban’s International Convention Centre. He shares his excitement about the event. Q: What is your take on WFS Africa coming to Durban? A: “I believe it is a brilliant initiative by all those involved. I was told that The premier of KwaZulu-Natal is aiming to position the province and City of Durban as the football capital of South Africa and this is part of that process. “As the City of Ethekwini and Province of KZN, we have proven time and again that we can host successful major events.

“Ethekwini, South Africa’s playground, really knows how to ‘turn it on’ when it comes to hosting big events.”

The World Football Summit Africa is from 17-18 March 2020 at the Durban ICC Photo: Supplied

Q: As one of the speakers, what is your message to the audience?

A: “The world is experiencing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Core to this phenomenon is change in the way the world functions.

“Football also needs to change and adapt to the ever-changing times. Failure to embrace change will be the downfall of our powerful industry.

“It’s important that we aim to stay relevant in the world we live in today.

“We occupy a very powerful space in the lives of the citizens of the world and I am confident this summit will be a timely space to share ideas and educate each other on how as football we can remain the biggest sport.”

Q: How can South African clubs capitalise on this summit?

A: “South African football clubs have grown from just being a local product to a product consumed in over 35 African countries. By interacting with global industry leaders, we can extend this beyond the borders of Africa to the whole world. Clubs need to take this opportunity and unlock opportunities to borders outside of Africa to the world. This can be in many areas such as branding, player exchanges and information sharing.”

The World Football Summit, the biggest event in the football industry is landing in Africa for the first time. Photo: Supplied

Q: What kind of legacy will you like to see the WFS leave in South Africa and Africa as a whole?

A: “It is critical that other African countries up the level of their leagues, similar to what Europe has done and South Africa to a large extent.

“The more competitive our leagues are, the better. We can then keep talent in Africa and this will up the standard of football in general.”

