Lyle Foster on playing alongside Cesc Fabregas at Monaco

CAPE TOWN – Playing alongside World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas has been an invaluable experience for AS Monaco striker Lyle Foster. The 19-year-old former Orlando Pirates striker is trying to make a name for himself in Europe and has impressed for Belgian top flight club Cercle Brugge, where he is spending the season on loan. But it was his experience at his parent club that left Foster hungry to succeed in Europe. “To start the first league game with Cesc Fabregas on our team sheet was a brilliant experience for me‚” Foster said in an interview with TimesLive. “Then obviously with Wissam Ben Yedder‚ Jean-Kevin Augustin and Islam Slimani – three world-known strikers – coming in‚ it would be hard for me to play.

“Ben Yedder is now the top scorer in Ligue 1‚ scoring more goals than the big names at PSG. I look up to him so much from the three weeks I spent with him at Monaco.

“He told me it was very important to be playing. I told my agent – ‘Look‚ I need to be playing this season’‚ and we found an option suitable for me at Cercle. And this season I have seen as a very big one for me.

“Monaco do keep in touch with me. They keep real close tabs on me and the other two players here from Monaco.

“They give feedback and identify areas where we can improve. It’s good to see that they are still involved and give that feedback. You have that feeling that at least your club still has an interest in you.”

IOL Sport