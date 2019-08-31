Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa and Olympique Lyonnais counterpart Sylvinho ahead of their Ligue 1 match on Saturday. Photo: Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters

LYON – Olympique Lyonnais fell two points behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday. Having lost 1-0 to Montpellier last time out, Lyon went in front in the first half through Memphis Depay – the Dutchman's fourth goal of the season.

However, the hosts' task was made all the more difficult when Thiago Mendes was sent off after a second booking – Lyon's second red card in as many matches.

Lyon, who have seven points from four games, could not hold out with 10 men as Jimmy Briand equalised in the 67th minute, with the visitors then missing several chances to snatch the win.

Ligue champions Paris St Germain moved to the top of the table on Friday after they beat Metz 2-0 thanks to first half goals by Angel di Maria and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Reuters