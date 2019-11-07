England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo despite the controversy over his trip to a casino during the last international break.
Uncapped Maddison, who has been in fine form with Leicester this season, was sent home from the October game in the Czech Republic due to illness but was then spotted in a casino while England were losing the match.
Southgate said there was no question of Maddison having asked to go home, but said that he was unwise to have visited the casino.
"We sent him home - he was ill. It wasn't right for him to travel with the rest of the group," said the England manager.
"So any suggestion he chose to go home because he wanted to go out is unfair. It's not a great decision he took (to visit a casino).