Maguire called up for England despite arrest and trial in Greece

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate picked defender Harry Maguire in his Nations League squad on Tuesday despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Centre back Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old is being represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday.

"It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have," Southgate told a news conference.

"I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision.

"I have a fantastic relationship with Harry... I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me."