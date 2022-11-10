Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies made to work hard in Champions League semi

Pretoria - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies claimed a 1-0 win over Tanzania’s Simba Queens in Rabat in the Caf Women’s Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. A second-half strike from Boitumelo Rabale was enough to hand Banyana Ba Style the narrow victory.

Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala was forced to make a tactical switch before the end of the first half with Thalea Smidt replacing Oratile Mokwena. Sundowns began the second half in the worst possible fashion, with Karabo Makhurubetshi suffering a serious shoulder injury that required her to be stretchered off. Andile Dlamini was also called into action with a near-post save as the Cecafa champions pushed for the game’s opening goal.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @SundownsLadies' Boitumelo Rabale is our Women of the Match!#CAFWCL | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/L0zRRyxqWr — #CAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 9, 2022 Sundowns then conjured up a moment of magic in the 75th minute, as Melinda Kgadiete linked up with Rabale who delivered a stunning strike to break the Tanzanian team’s resistance. Despite a valiant fight from Charles Lukula’s charges, the defending champions delivered a brave defensive performance in the dying minutes to reach their second successive Champions League final.

Rabale who was named player of the match, her second award at the tournament, praised the resilience of her teammates. “We are very excited about the victory because our opponents were difficult to break down across the pitch,” said Rabale. “It is always a pleasure to play a part in the team’s success and scoring the winning goal means so much to me. This victory was a result of our hard work and absolute determination to retain the continental title we won last year. I am very happy to have won the player of the match again and to help my team reach the final of this prestigious competition.”

On the quality of the opposition, Rabale said: “This is one of the toughest games we have played in the Champions League. Both teams were gunning for the final and we had to dig deep to maintain our incredible record in the competition. There is no time to relax because we have a final to prepare for.” With the win, Sundowns have now extended their unbeaten run at the continent’s premier women’s tournament to nine games (seven wins and two draws). Sundowns have also scored 12 goals in Morocco, the highest number of goals scored by a team at a single tournament. In the other semi-final played on Wednesday, Ibtissam Jraidi scored the only goal of the game as hosts AS FAR edged out Nigeria Bayelsa Queen’s by a lone goal to secure their place in Sunday’s final.