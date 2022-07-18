Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies still waiting for R1m reward promised by SA sports ministry - report

Centurion - Six months after the South African Ministry of Sport, Art and Culture promised to pay Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies R1m for winning the Caf Women’s Champions League, the funds have still not been paid according to a report. FARPost reported that Sundowns officials had not been paid anything by the SA government.

Sundowns beat Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final in November, but in a damning indictment of the women’s game in South Africa they are yet to be rewarded as promised. “We haven’t received a single cent from the department. It’s been six months now,” a club official told FARPost.

“The players feel like the club received the money and doesn’t want to give it to them, which is a bit unfair. There should be some sort of communication from the department so that the players are aware of what the situation is.” FARPost also reported that it had contacted Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu for comment, which was promised by Wednesday last week - but two days later she still had not responded.

“We all know there’s not much money in women’s football. If the ladies get what they were promised – it will be a huge motivation for them to go all out and defend their CAF Champions League title,” the Sundowns official added. Last year was the first ever edition of the women’s Champions League in Africa, and the victory of Sundowns was set to spark development in South Africa - whether that is the case, remains to be seen. @Golfhackno1

