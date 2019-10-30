LONDON – Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City's much-changed side strolled to a 3-1 League Cup fourth round win on Tuesday over Southampton who seemed relieved to avoid a repeat of their nine-goal thrashing by Leicester City four days earlier.
Holders City made nine changes and gave a debut to 18-year-old Tommy Boyle, grandson of their late former captain Mike Doyle, and dominated the first half against the visitors who still appeared shell-shocked by Friday's Premier League mauling.
Nicolas Otamendi nodded in Bernardo Silva's dinked cross after 20 minutes and fellow Argentine Aguero added the second in the 38th, turning home Kyle Walker's cross with a cushioned volley for City, who won the trophy in 2018 and 2019.
Aguero struck again in the 56th with the softest of touches after Riyad Mahrez's 30-metre shot hit a defender and looped into his path.
City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made his first save in the 65th minute, tipping away Sofiane Boufal's curling effort, and the Saints even managed a goal from a Jack Stevens header with 15 minutes left.