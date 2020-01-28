Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to produce a "perfect performance" if they are to overcome Manchester City and progress to the League Cup final.
United trail 3-1 from the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford as they prepare to face their local rivals in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Solskjaer conceded they face an uphill battle against the title holders but said his players can draw inspiration from last March's stunning comeback win against Paris St Germain in the Champions League.
"Now we've got to go into the memory bank and think PSG because we've done it against good teams before and it gives us some hope," Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday.
"The game in December (against City when United won 2-1) of course gives us hope that we can do something there.