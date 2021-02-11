Manchester City face Everton, Manchester United at Leicester in FA Cup quarters

LONDON - Premier League leaders Manchester City will take a trip to Everton and Manchester United travel to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals following the draw on Thursday. Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a thrilling match on Wednesday, will host Pep Guardiola's City, who set a top- flight record with a 15th straight victory in all competitions when they beat Championship Swansea City 3-1. Manchester United will take on fellow league title contenders Leicester. United, who last won the FA Cup in 2016, are bidding to win the trophy for the 13th time. ALSO READ: The ’mouse’ let Tottenham down in brutal Everton FA Cup defeat Second tier Bournemouth will host fellow south coast club Southampton, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Thursday to make the last eight.

The winners of the late game between Barnsley and Chelsea will be at home to the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats, Ings firing them ahead in the 50th minute with a freakish goal as goalkeeper John Ruddy saved the striker's close-range shot from a tight angle but the ball ricocheted off Ings and trickled over the line.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but awarded after a VAR check.

Armstrong sealed Southampton's win in the 90th minute with a clinical finish in off the post as he took advantage of a catalogue of errors and side-footed the ball past three defenders and the stranded Ruddy.

Southampton missed several chances to win by a bigger margin, with Armstrong shooting wide of a gaping goal from close range and Ruddy denying Nathan Redmond with a reflex save after the forward's jinking run.

Fabio Silva fired over the bar at the other end before visiting keeper Fraser Foster pulled off a superb save with his feet to deny Adama Traore, but Wolves lacked cutting edge and their late pressure proved in vain.