Manchester City’s Rodri emerges as Ballon d'Or favourite as Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid skip Paris ceremony

Manchester City’s Rodri is the favourite to walk away with the Ballon d’Or with reports emerging that Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid players have cancelled their trip to Paris.
The Brazilian was the heavy favourite to claim this year’s prize after leading the club to La Liga and Champions League titles last season.
However, it seems that those exploits have not done enough to convince the 100 journalists from the top football countries that he deserves the Ballon d’Or.
Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Vinicius will not be in attendance when the award is given out on Monday night.
“Vinicius Jr will not travel to Paris as he knows he will not win the Ballon d’Or,” Romano said on social media on Monday afternoon.
“No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony.
“No florentino Perez, no Vini Jr. no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham in Paris today as decided by the club,” said Romano.
The news that Vinicius Jr won’t win the award now leaves Manchester City midfielder Rodri as the favourite to claim the award.
The Spanish midfielder was key in Manchester City’s charge to a fourth Premier League title in a row, and was named the best player at the tournament after helping Spain lift the European Championship during the off season.
The Ballon d’Or Awards will be broadcast at 9.45pm on SuperSport 3 on Monday, and will see Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams challenging for the Yashin Trophy after a stellar year.
