Manchester City’s Rodri emerges as Ballon d'Or favourite as Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid skip Paris ceremony

Manchester City’s Rodri is the favourite to walk away with the Ballon d’Or with reports emerging that Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid players have cancelled their trip to Paris. The Brazilian was the heavy favourite to claim this year’s prize after leading the club to La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

However, it seems that those exploits have not done enough to convince the 100 journalists from the top football countries that he deserves the Ballon d’Or. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Vinicius will not be in attendance when the award is given out on Monday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom) “Vinicius Jr will not travel to Paris as he knows he will not win the Ballon d’Or,” Romano said on social media on Monday afternoon. “No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony.