Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs assists police, denies assault allegations

MANCHESTER - Wales manager Ryan Giggs denied allegations of assault on Tuesday after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.

"Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," representatives of the 46-year-old said.

"He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

The Sun reported that police were called to the former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The paper quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.