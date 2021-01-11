Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.

The two sides, who are both top of the Premier League table and go head-to-head in the league on Sunday, meet in the cup for the first time since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.

United have not beaten Liverpool since March 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste victory against Juergen Klopp's side in four attempts.

Defending champions Arsenal will be on the road and play either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town, with the third round tie yet to be decided after the game was called off when Shrewsbury reported COVID-19 cases in their squad.

Manchester City travel to fourth tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth tier Marine, travel to second tier Wycombe Wanderers.