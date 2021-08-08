Maritzburg United beat AmaZulu on penalties to win KZN Premier’s Cup

DURBAN – Maritzburg United claimed the KZN Premier’s Cup following a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over arch-rivals AmaZulu at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban. The game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes. Tapelo Xoki was the only player to miss from the spot for Usuthu as Maritzburg converted all of their spot-kicks.

Maritzburg United’s Phiwayinkosi Zumah gave his side the lead in the 15th minute as he caught onto a flick by Rowan Human before blasting the ball into the net. It took AmaZulu just eight minutes to respond as Xoki managed to equalize from the penalty spot. Siphelele Mthembu had a good opportunity to give Usuthu the lead in the 36th minute after he was played in by new team-mate Tshepang Moremi. After opting for a cut-back, Maritzburg United keeper Marcel Engelhardt pulled off a good save to deny him.

New Maritzburg recruits Zukile Kewuti and Brandon Theron combined well in the 38th minute as the latter picked out the former Cape Town City player with a pinpoint cross and he gave the Team of Choice the lead for the second time in the game. AmaZulu equalized for the second time in the game in the 56th minute as Mthembu dummied the keeper in a one on one situation before slotting the ball into the net. Usuthu experienced a scare in the 65th minute as goalkeeper and key player Veli Mothwa had to be replaced by Jean-Noel Amonome due to injury.

Earlier on the day, AmaZulu recorded a 3-2 win over Golden Arrows in their semi-final clash while Maritzburg hammered GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM 5-1 to advance to the final. The game would have given both teams a chance to warm-up and test their fringe players ahead of the upcoming season. AmaZulu begin their season with an MTN 8 quarter-final clash against Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.